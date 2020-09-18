Advertisement

Augusta Regional Airport seeks submissions of art to display

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport is searching for local artists to display their work in the general aviation and airline terminal buildings.

Two- and three-dimensional art applications are welcome.

To submit an example of your work, send six to 10 photos on a CD or website address to 1501 Aviation Way, Augusta, GA 30906, Attn: Lauren Smith. The photos may also be emailed to lsmith@augustaga.gov.

The deadline is Sept. 30.

Artwork must fit within a display measuring 65.5 inches high by 34 inches wide by 22 inches deep or 46 inches high by 67.5 inches wide by 19 inches deep. Shelving and display blocks will be provided.

Artists selected for display will be notified by phone. They will not be reimbursed but will be allowed to provide contact information for interested buyers.

Applicants should review and fill out the airport’s art policy at www.flyags.com/Resources/885.pdf.

