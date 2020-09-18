AU Health to offer COVID-19 saliva testing in ‘next couple weeks’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As testing for COVID-19 continues to evolve from the nasal swab tests many of you have already taken, AU Health is taking the next leap forward in testing.

The university says they’ll be offering saliva testing “within the next couple weeks,” officials said.

AU Health was one of the first hospitals in the area to offer COVID-19 testing.

A recent study performed at Yale University found saliva testing performed as well as nasal tests.

