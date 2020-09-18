Advertisement

Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after he scored against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year has earned him a historic awards sweep.

He’s the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, adding that award to the Defensive Player of the Year trophy he picked up earlier in these playoffs.

The 25-year-old just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. LeBron James was second in the MVP voting and James Harden was third.

