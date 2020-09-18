Advertisement

Another Hephzibah High football game canceled due to COVID-19

This is a developing story. For updates, check back here and on News 12.
Football and coronavirus
Football and coronavirus(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines and Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Due to a COVID-19 case in the Hephzibah High football program, tonight’s game isn’t the only one canceled.

Earlier, Warren County Schools announced tonight’s football game at Hephzibah High School had been canceled. And today, the Richmond County School System decided to cancel Hephzibah’s game next Friday against Jefferson County High.

MORE | Georgia tops 300,000 coronavirus cases; decline in new infections flattens

“The Richmond County school system was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the Hephzibah High School football program," the Richmond County district said in a statement.

As a result, the Hephzibah High School football schedule will be modified following Georgia High School Association recommendations, the district said.

The announcement came after Warren County Schools announced Friday’s football game at Hephzibah High School had been canceled.

The next scheduled game for Warren County will be at home on Sept. 25 against Washington-Wilkes.

