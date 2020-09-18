Another Hephzibah High football game canceled due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Due to a COVID-19 case in the Hephzibah High football program, tonight’s game isn’t the only one canceled.

Earlier, Warren County Schools announced tonight’s football game at Hephzibah High School had been canceled. And today, the Richmond County School System decided to cancel Hephzibah’s game next Friday against Jefferson County High.

“The Richmond County school system was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the Hephzibah High School football program," the Richmond County district said in a statement.

As a result, the Hephzibah High School football schedule will be modified following Georgia High School Association recommendations, the district said.

The next scheduled game for Warren County will be at home on Sept. 25 against Washington-Wilkes.

