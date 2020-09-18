Advertisement

Aiken Regional lessens restrictions, allowing two visitors

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Monday, September 21, the hospital will allow two visitors during the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. in most inpatient and outpatient areas.

Universal masking is required, and all visitors are subject to a screening process upon entering the facility. Visitors are also requested to wash hands, use hand-sanitizer and practice social distancing.

NEW VISITATION GUIDELINES

· Emergency Department (ED): 1 visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient and stay in the specific room/bay assigned to the patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during the inpatient visiting hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· Inpatient areas are permitted two visitors during the inpatient visiting hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The visitor should enter and exit through the hospital’s front entrance only.

· A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors.

  • Progressive Care Unit (PCU) is permitted two visitors per patient.
  • Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is permitted two visitors per patient for the first 15 minutes of each hour (unless a circumstance arises and a family member’s presence is needed).

· Labor & Delivery/Postpartum: new mothers are permitted one adult overnight visitor and a total of two visitors during the inpatient visiting hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· Pediatric patients can be accompanied by two adults/guardians throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.

· Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one adult overnight visitor and a total of 2 visitors during the inpatient visiting hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

· Outpatient Testing/Surgery: one visitor may accompany a patient for pre-op and post-op consult in Outpatient Surgery areas. The visitor may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up. If the patient is admitted, the patient is allowed two  visitors during the inpatient visiting hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

These protocols apply to all Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken, Women’s Breast Health and Imaging, and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.

