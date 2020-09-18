Advertisement

Aiken County schools announce contactless ticket sales

(WRDW)
By Aiken County Public Schools
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aiken County, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - In a new partnership with online athletics ticketing leader GoFan, the Aiken County Public School District (ACPSD) is pleased to announce that all middle school and high school sports programs will offer contactless ticket sales online beginning Monday, September 21, 2020, after 3:00 p.m.

“Our families, sports fans, and stakeholders in Aiken County show tremendous support for our student-athletes and we are excited to be able to offer them a safer way to purchase their tickets,” stated Aiken County Public School District Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services Dr. Corey Murphy. “The health and safety of our students, staff members, and patrons during athletic events is always our top priority and our new contactless ticketing service through GoFan will help ensure a terrific experience without the risk associated with a cash transaction.”

GoFan is an industry leader in online athletics ticketing. The partnership will allow ACPSD schools to offer a more contemporary professional- or collegiate-style athletics ticket-buying experience.

“We’re excited to play a role in the district’s strategy to safely admit fans into their venues and provide an enhanced fan experience,” commented BJ Pilling, Executive Vice-President of GoFan.

Through GoFan, each ACPSD school offering athletics will have a page on the platform dedicated to ticket sales. A link to each school’s GoFan site will be available Monday afternoon (9/21) on the home page of each school’s website, as well as the home page of the District’s website. Additional communications from each school will be delivered through email and social media each week.

Fans are strongly encouraged to order their tickets online each week as soon as the ticket sale links are published as seating capacity at all ACPSD athletic stadiums, gymnasiums, and fields will be extremely limited due to Covid-19 health and safety measures. These measures will include mandatory social distancing and the wearing of masks or face coverings by all spectators.

“Our role as host of athletic events in Aiken County Public Schools means we are responsible for offering the safest possible environment for our fans and these health and safety measures, while not desirable, are nonetheless necessary at this time for us to be able to offer live sporting events,” Dr. Murphy added. “We ask our fans to be patient and understanding with us as we transition to a contactless ticketing space for athletics.”

Fans should take special note that once a venue’s capacity has been met, no additional ticket sales will take place. This means onsite ticket sales will only be available if the school’s allotment of tickets does not sell out in advance.

The new ticketing procedures allow Aiken County Public Schools to operate a more efficient and professional ticket gate, while also creating an enhanced fan experience. Purchasing tickets online allows fans to easily access and share tickets (through email or text) without standing in line.

A new ticket gate setup at each school’s athletic venue will help promote social distancing, while limiting person-to-person contact and the need for a physical exchange of cash.

Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets online prior to reaching the facility.

