After bad water given out in Denmark, new shipment due today

DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are more water problems for people in Denmark.

If you picked up free water from the state on Sunday, it could be contaminated.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials say some of the bottles may be expired and should be thrown out.

A new shipment of water will be given out at 1 p.m. today at Denmark Furniture, 199 Coker St. in the Bamberg County community.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.