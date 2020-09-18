Advertisement

After bad water given out in Denmark, new shipment due today

These bottles of water distributed Sept. 13, 2020, in Bamberg, S.C., are past their expiration and should be tossed, officials say.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are more water problems for people in Denmark.

If you picked up free water from the state on Sunday, it could be contaminated.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials say some of the bottles may be expired and should be thrown out.

A new shipment of water will be given out at 1 p.m. today at Denmark Furniture, 199 Coker St. in the Bamberg County community.

