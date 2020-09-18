2003 Ga. cold case remains a mystery 17 years after man found dead in his home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More than 17 years after a man was murdered and found dead inside his home, Columbus police have still not been able to determine what happened to him.

On July 18, 2003, Albert Woolfolk was found dead inside his home on Habersham Ave.

Woolfolk was last seen alive on July 16, 2003 shortly before midnight as he left Coach’s Corner Sports Cafe located on Gentian Blvd.

It was reported to police that Woolfolk was seen leaving with three unknown men.

One of those unknown men is described as:

being 25-28 years of age

5′10″ to 6′0″ in height with a medium build

clean shaven with a possible military styled haircut

frequenting Coach’s Corner Sports Cafe and Red Rider Lounge, also located on Gentian Blvd. during 2003

a heavy drinker with a violent temper who enjoyed playing pool

Investigators say if you came into contact with someone fitting that description between 2000 and 2004, please contact them at 706-225-4319.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.