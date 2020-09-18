16-year-old Augusta murder suspect faces court hearing today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, 16-year-old slaying suspect Roger Fielding will be in Superior Court for a bond hearing.

Fielding was arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Kafele Bush on Sept. 4 at Azalea Park Apartments.

Investigators say Fielding, Bush and 18-year-old Robert Prince got into a fight and Bush was hit with an unknown object and died.

Bond for both suspects will be set in Superior Court.

