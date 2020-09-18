16-year-old Augusta murder suspect faces court hearing today
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, 16-year-old slaying suspect Roger Fielding will be in Superior Court for a bond hearing.
Fielding was arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Kafele Bush on Sept. 4 at Azalea Park Apartments.
Investigators say Fielding, Bush and 18-year-old Robert Prince got into a fight and Bush was hit with an unknown object and died.
Bond for both suspects will be set in Superior Court.
