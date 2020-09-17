Woman pleads guilty to killing infant son, dumping body in trash can

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman who pled guilty to killing her infant son will spend 30 years in prison.

Vernita Jones was sentenced following her plea earlier this week. She was charged with the homicide of her 6-month-old son, Anthony Frost.

The infant’s body was found in a landfill over 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

Jones, according to investigators, admitted to suffocating Frost and throwing him away.

