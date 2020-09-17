Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to killing infant son, dumping body in trash can

Anthony Frost was killed by his mother, Vernita Jones in 2018.
Anthony Frost was killed by his mother, Vernita Jones in 2018.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman who pled guilty to killing her infant son will spend 30 years in prison.

Vernita Jones was sentenced following her plea earlier this week. She was charged with the homicide of her 6-month-old son, Anthony Frost.

The infant’s body was found in a landfill over 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

Jones, according to investigators, admitted to suffocating Frost and throwing him away.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sally updates: Fatal I-20 crash, school closures, flooding and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
After Hurricane Sally walloped the Gulf Coast, the now-downgraded storm is moving through the CSRA this morning. Get the latest updates.

News

‘Just please move over’ Family of tow truck driver grieves after fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Meredith Anderson
A family of a tow truck driver says he was the sole victim in a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 20 Thursday morning.

News

Coroner: Body of male found in barrel in Edgefield County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Tyria Goines
The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has been called to Rachael Road to investigate what they’re calling a “suspicious death.”

News

Flooding in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Authorities are seeking this suspect in Monetta shooting that injured 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities release more details about a Monetta shooting and identify a suspect in the crime that injured a young woman.

News

Tow truck driver killed on I-20

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Richmond County schools out early, closed Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Flooding across CSRA leads Richmond County schools to dismiss early

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
The Richmond County School System says they’re closing schools early and will remain closed Friday district-wide after flooding rains from the remnants of Sally drenched the area.

News

Crash on I-20 kills tow truck driver

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.

CSRA Flooding

Updated: 6 hours ago
Flooding issues from the remnants of Hurricane Sally have drenched the CSRA.