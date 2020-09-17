ALERT DAY: We’re on the lookout for flooding, tornadoes in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Steady rain is expected most of the day as Sally moves through the region. Flash flood watches are in effect for most of the CSRA through 8 AM Friday. Widespread 3-5″ of rain is possible across the CSRA through early Friday and isolated areas are expected to receive over 6″. A Tornado Watch is in effect for a few eastern counties in the CSRA until 6PM. Severe weather is also possible during the day today. Isolated tornadoes will be capable of briefly spinning up in Sally’s bands.

Heavy rain from Sally is expected throughout the day, which could trigger flood alerts across the area. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire CSRA under a moderate (20-50%) to slight risk (10-20%) for excessive rainfall this morning through Friday morning. Never drive through a flooded road! Some areas of the western and northern CSRA are expecting as much as 6-8″ of rain between now and Friday, but most of the area should stay in the 3-6″ range.

A strong cold front will sweep up Sally and move it east of the area Saturday. This front is expected to move south of the CSRA and bring us some of the coolest air we’ve seen since spring. Lows in the mid to low 60s are expected Saturday morning with even cooler temps in the upper 50s by Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will likely be a little breezy this weekend with the strong front nearby. Rain chances look low in most model solutions this weekend, but some are bringing back a few showers. We will continue to monitor.

