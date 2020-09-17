Advertisement

August US home building slides 5.1% after months of gains

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. housing construction fell a surprising 5.1% in August after three months of strong gains when home builders ramped up projects following a pandemic-induced shutdown in March and April.

Applications for building permits, which is a good barometer of future activity, dipped a slight 0.9% in August to a seasonally adjusted 1.47 million but that decline followed solid gains in the previous three months including a 17.9% rise in July.

New homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.42 million last month after a 17.9% surge in July, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

While the drop-off in new homes was greater than economists had expected, construction remains 51.6% above an April low.

Also, this week a survey gauging builder sentiment found strong optimism. The survey by the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo showed that builder confidence reached to an all-time high in September, even in the face of rising costs for building materials.

Declines in activity were led by the Northeast, where home construction fell 33.1%. There was also a decline of 17.7% in the South, traditionally a strong region.

Strength in August came from solid gains of 28.4% in the Midwest and 19.5% in the West.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Navalny team alleges Novichok found in hotel water bottle

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Members of his team accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.

National

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett tie for top prize at ACMs

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett seemed equally taken aback after host Keith Urban announced the tie at the awards show held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

National

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At least eight waterways in south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were expected to hit major flood stage by Thursday. Some of the crests could break records, submerge bridges and flood some homes.

News

Crash on I-20 blocks one lane near McDuffie County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.

National

Luke Combs wins ACM male artist of the year

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Luke Combs wins Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Latest News

National

Experts weigh in on Sen. Ted Cruz as potential Supreme Court pick

Updated: 18 minutes ago

National

Barr under fire over comparison of virus lock-in to slavery

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
This is not the first occasion that Barr has condemned stay-at-home orders.

National Politics

300 and counting: Push by feds to arrest in US protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has seized on the demonstrations and an aggressive federal response to showcase what the president says is his law-and-order prowess, claiming he’s countering rising crime in cities run by Democrats.

News

Family of man slain by trooper plans caravan calling for justice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
The family of a Sylvania man killed at the hands of a state trooper wants to be heard.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high figure that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.