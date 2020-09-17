Advertisement

UGA head football coach and wife commit $1 million to university

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, right, gets a hug from one of his sons after the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 27-0. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia coach Kirby Smart, right, gets a hug from one of his sons after the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 27-0. (AP Photo/John Amis) (KY3)
By Georgia Athletics
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Athens, Ga. – University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart and his wife, Mary Beth, will donate $1 million to their alma mater to support the UGA Athletic Association’s new social justice program, create scholarships for senior student-athletes whose final seasons were impacted by COVID-19, and contribute to the expansion of the UGA football program.

“Mary Beth and I are where we are because of the University of Georgia, so we feel a duty to give back to the university that opened so many doors for us, brought us together and brought us home,” said Kirby Smart. “The current moment presents unique challenges for all of us, whether that’s dealing with the ramifications of this pandemic or acknowledging and addressing racial inequality. We hope this gift can fuel positive change in both areas.”

The Smarts joined Detroit Lions quarterback and former UGA standout Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, to endow UGA Athletics' new social justice program. The goal of the program is to continue developing an environment to effect meaningful change in the areas of diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice for all of the Association’s members, including student-athletes, coaches and staff.

“Coach Smart and Mary Beth, from their student-athlete days to today, have been exemplary Georgia Bulldogs, and this gift is yet another demonstration of their strong commitment to UGA,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. “Their commitments will enhance the athletic and life-skills training our football student-athletes receive, maintain our high standards for diversity and inclusion, and ensure that senior student-athletes derailed by COVID-19 face no financial barriers to return and finish their Bulldog athletic careers.”

Many student-athletes saw their seasons canceled or postponed this year as part of public health precautions to protect against COVID-19. As a result, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility and lifted team financial aid limits so that senior student-athletes could return and complete their final seasons of eligibility at UGA. But with a pandemic-related financial shortfall impacting the Athletic Association’s budgets, UGA Athletics faced a challenge: finding new funding avenues to support those returning student-athletes.

This is where the Smarts stepped in, dedicating a portion of their gift to defraying the costs associated with returning seniors whose spring and fall activities were impacted by COVID-19.

“It is tremendously heartening to see former UGA student-athletes like Coach Smart and Mary Beth supporting today’s student-athletes,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “UGA prides itself on providing our students a world-class educational experience, and that experience extends beyond the classroom. The Smart family’s gift will help to address several important extracurricular concerns that are vital to the success of our student-athletes.”

The final portion of the Smarts' gift will support the Butts-Mehre Expansion Project, which will expand and renovate all aspects of football operations at UGA. The project will, among other improvements, expand the weight room and add a locker room, meeting rooms, coaches' offices and a sports medicine facility to Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

The Smarts are no strangers to charitable giving, having created the Kirby Smart Family Foundation in 2016. The foundation, whose mission is “to be champions in our community by supporting and giving back to needy children and families facing adversity,” has given over $1 million to more than 50 charities across Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gamecock Alumna A’ja Wilson Named 2020 WNBA MVP

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By South Carolina Athletics
South Carolina women’s basketball alumna A’ja Wilson was named the 2020WNBA Most Valuable Player, the league announced today on ESPN’s The Jump.

Sports

Collin Hill Named Starting Quarterback for Season Opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gamecocks
Collin Hill will be the starting quarterback when the South Carolina Gamecocks open the 2020 football season against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Sept. 26, head coach Will Muschamp announced today.

Sports

Georgia Tech gunning for another upset win vs No. 14 UCF

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Yellow Jackets will look to pull off another stunner when they host No. 14 Central Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Sports

Charlotte, No. 12 UNC game canceled due to 49ers quarantine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
This weekend’s game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced contact tracing had depleted the offensive line with several players placed into quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Proposal would reduce FCS playoff field from 24 to 16 teams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams limited to eight regular-season games in the spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.

Sports

Citadel embraces shot at No. 1 Clemson in revamped schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Citadel coach Brent Thompson says the South Carolina military college waited for its opportunity to get on Clemson’s revamped schedule and pounced.

Sports

Hamels yields 3 runs in Braves debut, a 5-1 loss to Orioles

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cole Hamels finally got on the mound in an Atlanta uniform, allowing three runs to the Baltimore Orioles before reaching his predetermined pitch count in the fourth inning, and the Braves struggled offensively in a 5-1 loss Wednesday night.

Sports

Drone lands in outfield at Wrigley Field, causing delay

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.

Sports

NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

Sports

Rhule: Panthers need to pressure ‘iconic’ QB Tom Brady

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Panthers didn’t register a sack in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders and barely got any pressure at all on quarterback Derek Carr.