Third CSRA cockfighting ring in one year busted up by federal officials

Prison cell floor
Prison cell floor(KFYR-TV)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Federal charges are now in place for an Emanuel County man accused of owning and operating a cockfighting venue.

Wendell Allan Strickland, 66, was taken into custody Thursday morning on charged of two counts of sponsoring and exhibiting an animal in an animal fighting venture, two counts of conducting an illegal gambling business, and one count of possession and transport of an animal in an animal fighting venture.

With Strickland’s arrest, federal investigators say they have managed to bust up three major cockfighting rings in the CSRA.

Another venue was shut down on June 20, 2020 and another was also taken down in December 2019.

“The cruel and inhumane practice of animal fighting has no place in a civilized society and is against federal law,” Special Agent in Charge Jason Williams of USDA-OIG said. “The outstanding work of the USDA-OIG agents who investigated this case made it possible to bring these operators of a major animal fighting venture to justice. This agency has made animal fighting a high priority in order to demonstrate that these vicious acts of cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.”

