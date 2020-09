AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has been called to Rachael Road to investigate what they’re calling a “suspicious death.”

Details remain extremely limited, but officials do say SLED has joined the investigation to assist the sheriff’s office.

No word on when deputies were called to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.