Sewers flood, drains overflow through the streets of Augusta

By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some of the most severe flash flooding we saw today happened at Augusta University Health’s sciences campus. Cars were able to drive through the waters, but as the day went on some got trapped, and firefighters had to step in.

All of the water here came straight from a flooding manhole on 15th Street and Ellis Street. Like all floodwater, Augusta Utilities says it’s not safe to wade through.

The flood mixer of sewage and stormwater flooded into yards of Augusta home-owners and trapped drivers in their cars.

“Been sick of it been sick of it. I mean it’s just... and there’s so much bacteria it. I don’t know if I should get in touch with FEMA or what to do. Because nobody’s doing anything.”

When it rains, it floods. And unfortunately, it’s a common occurrence here for Marita Hodges. She’s always having to prepare for the worst.

“I had a friend of mine come over and started yesterday morning at about 9 o’clock preparing. Getting everything up off the floor that we could get up off the floor,” Hodges said.

The flowing waters painted a similar scene at AU. Drivers tried to wade through the water that was simply just too deep. For one woman, this is the second time her car stalled trying to do this.

“When I was in my 20′s in new jersey, it was a flood, I was young, and I saw all the cars like stopped, and I stopped, thought I was superman, I drove straight through,” Christina Solowsky, said.

And she says this second time around, she learned her lesson for good.

“I should have learned from that,” Solowsky said. “But it’s been a long time, so who knew.”

Sewage water gushing from a street to street brought a busy day for workers with Augusta Utilities.

“We can’t locate some of these points,” Kasey Henderson, an Augusta Utilities worker, said. “We’ve had projects that we’ve removed a lot of it, but it’s an ongoing process of our older system.”

And for those tempted to walk or drive through these waters, Henderson says keep this in mind -- “I think that it’s a little more than just water there, so they need to be careful.”

Augusta Utilities says figuring out the source of where the sewage and storm drains are coming together is painstaking. For now, they’ll have to use the use of cameras pipes to figure out where it’s all coming from. And until then, the sewage water mixture will just need to run its course and drain out.

