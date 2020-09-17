Rhule: Panthers need to pressure ‘iconic’ QB Tom Brady

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers didn’t register a sack in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders and barely got any pressure at all on quarterback Derek Carr.

Carolina coach Matt Rhule knows that can’t happen again this Sunday against Tampa Bay.

The Panthers will face Tom Brady, who can make defenses pay when he has time to throw. Brady is looking for his first win with his new team, the Buccaneers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.