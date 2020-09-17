Proposal would reduce FCS playoff field from 24 to 16 teams

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I Council has proposed a framework to conduct a season in the Football Championship Subdivision, with teams limited to eight regular-season games in the spring and a playoff bracket reduced from 24 to 16 teams.

The regular season would span 13 weeks through April 17, followed by playoffs through May 15.

Teams can play a maximum of 11 games over the fall and spring, with no more than eight in the spring. If a team plays six games in the fall it can play up to five in the spring within the 13-week regular season.

