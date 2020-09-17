Advertisement

MISSING: One sister found, 13-year-old still missing

Emily McCarty, 13, and Mary “Madison” McCarty, 10, were last seen late night in their home in the 100 block of Wash A Way Drive in Aiken, SC.
Emily McCarty, 13, and Mary “Madison” McCarty, 10, were last seen late night in their home in the 100 block of Wash A Way Drive in Aiken, SC.((Source: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the oldest of two sisters who went missing last night.

According to deputies, Emily McCarty, 13, and Mary “Madison” McCarty, 10, were last seen last night in their home in the 100 block of Wash A Way Drive in Aiken, SC, and were reported as missing around 1:00 p.m. by their family today.

Around 8:05 p.m. on Thursday night, deputies reported that Mary, the youngest of the two, had been found near her home and was unharmed.

Emily is currently still missing. She is described as approximately 5′3″, 100 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing Emily was wearing when they disappeared.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that the disappearance may be suspicious.

If anyone has any information that would lead to the location of Emily, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsibility’s for any crime

