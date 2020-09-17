Knee-high water rushes through CSRA neighborhood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water is receding slowly at Reed Creek Park after knee-high waters rushed through the area, impacting homes nearby.

“It happened just like that,” Forest Creek resident Larry Fleischer said. “As soon I did, I mean the water was all the way up to the steps.”

Fleischer says he stayed up most of the night keeping an eye on the rain. This morning, the water rose quickly.

“Probably about 9 or 9:30 it was actively looking like it was going to flood the house out,” Fleischer said.

It made it within inches of the garage and halfway up the HVAC unit. It was a better outcome than back in 2017.

“I did lose my entire garage,” Fleischer said. “The HVAC system and everything under the house was gone and had to replace all of that.”

Ashley Campbell with the city of Grovetown says they shut down five roads this morning. Water rushed over Horizon South Parkway and a pond over its banks at Old Berzilia Road.

“What you are looking at right now behind me, you can see the grass, but earlier that was not the case it looked like a huge lake,” Campbell said.

Euchee Creek turned into a river, submerging a nearby walking bridge.

The water at Reed Creek Park is what pushed into the back of homes in the Forest Creek neighborhood.

Fleischer is thankful that he only has yard cleanup to do.

“We still don’t know what’s going to happen up north,” Fleischer said. “There’s always the possibility we are going to get more downflow coming back down. So, that’s going to be a concern that I’ll be watching over the next couple days.”

Homeowners in the Forest Creek neighborhood say several houses are usually impacted by flooding coming out of Reed Creek Park after heavy rain. They plan to talk with Columbia County officials to see if anything can be done to help.

