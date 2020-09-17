Advertisement

Here’s the latest with Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Flash flood threat over for the CSRA. Taste of fall heads our way this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered downpours will remain possible across the area this evening, but we are not expecting hazardous weather. Skies will stay cloudy overnight and temperatures will be down in the upper 60s and 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-12 mph overnight.

We are expecting cloudy conditions during most of the day Friday. There will be the chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon and evening, but overall most of the area should remain dry. High temperatures will be below average and stay in the mid to low 80s. There will be a light breeze out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Low temperatures the next few mornings will be taking a nose dive.
Low temperatures the next few mornings will be taking a nose dive.(WRDW)

A strong cold front will move south of the area Saturday. This front is expected to bring us some of the coolest air we’ve seen since spring. Lows in the mid to low 60s are expected Saturday morning with even cooler temps in the upper 50s by Sunday morning. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will likely be a little breezy this weekend with the strong front nearby. Saturday will be cloudy during most of the day, but Sunday should be mostly sunny.

All next week looks to be below average as far as temperatures go and rain chances look very slim. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday are expected to be down in the mid to low 50s!!! High temperatures early next week will be about 10° below normal and stay in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be a little warmer Wednesday into Thursday and get back in the 80s. Most days should be generally sunny.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

