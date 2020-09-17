Advertisement

Hamels yields 3 runs in Braves debut, a 5-1 loss to Orioles

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cole Hamels finally got on the mound in an Atlanta uniform, allowing three runs to the Baltimore Orioles before reaching his predetermined pitch count in the fourth inning, and the Braves struggled offensively in a 5-1 loss Wednesday night.

Rookie Keegan Akin struck out nine over five scoreless inning to earn his first big league victory and help the Orioles win the deciding matchup of a three-game set against the NL East leaders.

Hamels signed a one-year contract with Atlanta in December but had been sidelined by an arm injury. He gave up all three runs in the third inning and left after throwing 52 pitches.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Drone lands in outfield at Wrigley Field, causing delay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.

Sports

NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

Sports

Rhule: Panthers need to pressure ‘iconic’ QB Tom Brady

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Panthers didn’t register a sack in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders and barely got any pressure at all on quarterback Derek Carr.

Sports

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Latest News

Sports

Richard Sherman placed or IR

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three games after injuring his calf in the season opener.

Sports

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Sports

ACC teams look to fix opening-week miscues for Week 2 games

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlantic Coast Conference teams like No. 12 North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Florida State are focusing on correcting mistakes that surfaced in their season-opening games.

Sports

Sports scores, September 15th

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Volleyball, softball scores

Sports

Duvall 10th HR in Sept, Braves top Orioles, pad NL East lead

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Adam Duvall tied a Braves record with his 10th homer in September, and Atlanta used the collective work of six pitchers to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1.

Sports

Another trophy for Dustin Johnson, this one without the cash

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson has picked up his second trophy in as many weeks.