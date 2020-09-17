Hamels yields 3 runs in Braves debut, a 5-1 loss to Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cole Hamels finally got on the mound in an Atlanta uniform, allowing three runs to the Baltimore Orioles before reaching his predetermined pitch count in the fourth inning, and the Braves struggled offensively in a 5-1 loss Wednesday night.

Rookie Keegan Akin struck out nine over five scoreless inning to earn his first big league victory and help the Orioles win the deciding matchup of a three-game set against the NL East leaders.

Hamels signed a one-year contract with Atlanta in December but had been sidelined by an arm injury. He gave up all three runs in the third inning and left after throwing 52 pitches.

