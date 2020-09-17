Georgia Tech gunning for another upset win vs No. 14 UCF

(AP) - Georgia Tech opened the season with an upset win at Florida State behind freshman quarterback Jeff Sims.

The Yellow Jackets will look to pull off another stunner when they host No. 14 Central Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

A socially distanced crowd of about 11,000 is expected for the game. The Knights have won 35 of their last 39 games. Georgia Tech went 3-9 in its first season under coach Geoff Collins, but the program showed signs of life with its win at Tallahassee.

Another victory would likely vault Tech into the Top 25 for the first time since 2015.

