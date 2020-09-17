Advertisement

Flooding across CSRA leads Richmond County schools to dismiss early

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System says they’re closing schools early and will remain closed Friday district-wide after flooding rains from the remnants of Sally drenched the area.

Early release starts noon Thursday. Schools will not reopen Friday.

Sally updates: Fatal crash closes lane of I-20; flash-flood warning issued; more rain to come

The following are early release times:

•If dismissal is usually at 2:30pm, those schools will release at 12:00pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 3:15pm, those schools will release at 12:45pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 3:25pm, those schools will release at 12:55pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 4:00pm, those schools will release at 1:30pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 4:30pm, those schools will release at 2:00pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 5:15pm, those schools will release at 2:45pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 5:30pm, those schools will release at 3:00pm on the early release schedule.

However, certain personnel will report Friday.

Meal deliveries will continue Friday.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Flooding in the CSRA

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Authorities are seeking this suspect in Monetta shooting that injured 1

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Authorities release more details about a Monetta shooting and identify a suspect in the crime that injured a young woman.

News

Tow truck driver killed on I-20

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Richmond County schools out early, closed Friday

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Crash on I-20 kills tow truck driver

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.

CSRA Flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
Flooding issues from the remnants of Hurricane Sally have drenched the CSRA.

News

Family of man slain by trooper plans caravan calling for justice

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The family of a Sylvania man killed at the hands of a state trooper wants to be heard.

News

Stafford County, Va. girl found safe, abductor taken into custody

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
17-year-old Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was located safely, and her abductor has been taken into custody.

News

Sally in the CSRA: What you need to know

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here's a look at some key developments on downgraded Hurricane Sally this morning.

News

Sally updates: Fatal I-20 crash, school closures, flooding and more

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
After Hurricane Sally walloped the Gulf Coast, the now-downgraded storm is moving through the CSRA this morning. Get the latest updates.