Flooding across CSRA leads Richmond County schools to dismiss early

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System says they’re closing schools early and will remain closed Friday district-wide after flooding rains from the remnants of Sally drenched the area.

Early release starts noon Thursday. Schools will not reopen Friday.

The following are early release times:

•If dismissal is usually at 2:30pm, those schools will release at 12:00pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 3:15pm, those schools will release at 12:45pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 3:25pm, those schools will release at 12:55pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 4:00pm, those schools will release at 1:30pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 4:30pm, those schools will release at 2:00pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 5:15pm, those schools will release at 2:45pm on the early release schedule.

•If dismissal is usually at 5:30pm, those schools will release at 3:00pm on the early release schedule.

However, certain personnel will report Friday.

Meal deliveries will continue Friday.

