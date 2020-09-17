Family: Tow truck driver killed in I-20 hit-and-run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family of a tow truck driver says he was the sole victim in a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 20 Thursday morning.

The accident happened on I-20 at Cobham Road in McDuffie County.

According to his family, Jason Willis was hit while loading his truck. The vehicle that struck the driver left the scene and Georgia State Patrol troopers were attempting to locate it.

Willis, his family says, leaves behind a wife and several young children, one of whom passed away to SIDS last year.

“Jason loved his job and would have done it for free for anyone all day," Willis’ wife said in a statement. "It made his day to know he helped someone, but he loved God and his kids so much. He never ever thought about anyone or anything before all of his kids.”

