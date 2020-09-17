Advertisement

Family of man slain by trooper plans caravan calling for justice

From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson
From left: Julian Lewis and Jacob Thompson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Sylvania man killed at the hands of a state trooper wants to be heard.

This weekend, the family of Julian Lewis is planning a caravan for justice to relay their demands that audio and video recordings from the incident be released.

Lewis was killed in August in Screven County after then-trooper Jacob Thompson tried to pull him over for a broken taillight.

Thompson has been arrested and charged with murder, but the family believes that’s not enough.

The caravan will take off from Atlanta and meet at the Sylvania City Hall at 1 pm on Saturday.

MORE | Road rage blamed as authorities name suspect in Tuesday’s Aiken shooting

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash on I-20 blocks one lane near McDuffie County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.

News

Stafford County, Va. girl found safe, abductor taken into custody

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
17-year-old Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was located safely, and her abductor has been taken into custody.

News

Sally in the CSRA: What you need to know this morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a look at some key developments on downgraded Hurricane Sally this morning.

News

Sally updates: Amid flash-flood warning and roads underwater, more rain to come

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
After Hurricane Sally walloped the Gulf Coast, the now-downgraded storm is moving through the CSRA this morning. Get the latest updates.

Latest News

News

News 12 live stream: Weather and news updates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here’s a live stream of News 12 this morning.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Aiken County schools doing whatever they can to help out

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

RAW: Car runs into Twin Peaks restaurant in Augusta

Updated: 11 hours ago
Video from a News 12 viewer shows the front door was shattered.

News

Vehicle slams into Twin Peaks restaurant — and it’s not the first time

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
After a car slams into the Twin Peaks restaurant in Augusta, a driver is arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses.

News

Richmond County School System works on hot-spot buses

Updated: 15 hours ago