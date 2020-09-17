Family of man slain by trooper plans caravan calling for justice

SYLVANIA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a Sylvania man killed at the hands of a state trooper wants to be heard.

This weekend, the family of Julian Lewis is planning a caravan for justice to relay their demands that audio and video recordings from the incident be released.

Lewis was killed in August in Screven County after then-trooper Jacob Thompson tried to pull him over for a broken taillight.

Thompson has been arrested and charged with murder, but the family believes that’s not enough.

The caravan will take off from Atlanta and meet at the Sylvania City Hall at 1 pm on Saturday.

