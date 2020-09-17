Advertisement

Drone lands in outfield at Wrigley Field, causing delay

Ron Cogswell / CC BY 2.0
Ron Cogswell / CC BY 2.0(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Umpires hastily cleared the field during a game between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs when a small drone flew into Wrigley Field over the bleachers and landed on the grass in deep left center.

As Willson Contreras came to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth and the game tied at 2, the device was spotted over the left-center stands.

Before the drone landed, umpires rushed players into their dugouts. The blinking drone took off, hovered at about 100 feet, then pulled away and vanished past the vintage center-field scoreboard.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hamels yields 3 runs in Braves debut, a 5-1 loss to Orioles

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Cole Hamels finally got on the mound in an Atlanta uniform, allowing three runs to the Baltimore Orioles before reaching his predetermined pitch count in the fourth inning, and the Braves struggled offensively in a 5-1 loss Wednesday night.

Sports

NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

Sports

Rhule: Panthers need to pressure ‘iconic’ QB Tom Brady

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Panthers didn’t register a sack in their season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders and barely got any pressure at all on quarterback Derek Carr.

Sports

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Latest News

Sports

Richard Sherman placed or IR

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three games after injuring his calf in the season opener.

Sports

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Big Ten is going to give fall football a shot after all.

Sports

ACC teams look to fix opening-week miscues for Week 2 games

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Atlantic Coast Conference teams like No. 12 North Carolina, Georgia Tech and Florida State are focusing on correcting mistakes that surfaced in their season-opening games.

Sports

Sports scores, September 15th

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Volleyball, softball scores

Sports

Duvall 10th HR in Sept, Braves top Orioles, pad NL East lead

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Adam Duvall tied a Braves record with his 10th homer in September, and Atlanta used the collective work of six pitchers to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1.

Sports

Another trophy for Dustin Johnson, this one without the cash

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Dustin Johnson has picked up his second trophy in as many weeks.