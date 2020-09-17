Advertisement

Deputies looking for man entering vehicles at body shops

According to deputies, the subject seen in the photos committed over 60 “entering autos” at a body shop on Bobby Jones Expressway.
According to deputies, the subject seen in the photos committed over 60 “entering autos” at a body shop on Bobby Jones Expressway.((Source: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man that entered over 60 cars and Ricks Pain and Body shop at 251 Bobby Jones Expressway.

According to deputies, on 09/15/20 between 11:00 p.m. and 11:50 p.m., the subject seen in the photo committed over 60 “entering autos” at the body shop.

He’s described as a white male wearing dark shorts, a dark t-shirt, dark tennis shoes, a hat worn backwards with a dark book bag.  This subject is also a suspect in several entering autos at the John Harris Body Shop on Evans to Locks Road and on Emerald Crossing on 09/14/20.

Anyone with information about the subject or can identify him, call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman pleads guilty to killing infant son, dumping body in trash can

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A woman who pled guilty to killing her infant son will spend 30 years in prison.

News

Sally updates: Fatal I-20 crash, school closures, flooding and more

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
After Hurricane Sally walloped the Gulf Coast, the now-downgraded storm is moving through the CSRA this morning. Get the latest updates.

News

‘Just please move over’ Family of tow truck driver grieves after fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Meredith Anderson
A family of a tow truck driver says he was the sole victim in a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 20 Thursday morning.

News

Coroner: Body of male found in barrel in Edgefield County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Tyria Goines
The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office has been called to Rachael Road to investigate what they’re calling a “suspicious death.”

Latest News

News

Flooding in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Authorities are seeking this suspect in Monetta shooting that injured 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities release more details about a Monetta shooting and identify a suspect in the crime that injured a young woman.

News

Tow truck driver killed on I-20

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Richmond County schools out early, closed Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Flooding across CSRA leads Richmond County schools to dismiss early

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
The Richmond County School System says they’re closing schools early and will remain closed Friday district-wide after flooding rains from the remnants of Sally drenched the area.

News

Crash on I-20 kills tow truck driver

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.