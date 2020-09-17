Deputies looking for man entering vehicles at body shops

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man that entered over 60 cars and Ricks Pain and Body shop at 251 Bobby Jones Expressway.

According to deputies, on 09/15/20 between 11:00 p.m. and 11:50 p.m., the subject seen in the photo committed over 60 “entering autos” at the body shop.

He’s described as a white male wearing dark shorts, a dark t-shirt, dark tennis shoes, a hat worn backwards with a dark book bag. This subject is also a suspect in several entering autos at the John Harris Body Shop on Evans to Locks Road and on Emerald Crossing on 09/14/20.

Anyone with information about the subject or can identify him, call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

