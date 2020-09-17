Advertisement

Crash on I-20 blocks one lane near McDuffie County

One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.
One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, that accident happened at mile marker 175 near state road 150 and Cobbham Road.

No word on any injuries associated with the crash.

GDOT officials expect to have the accident cleared by 11 a.m.

