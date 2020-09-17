Crash on I-20 blocks one lane near McDuffie County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One lane of Interstate 20 toward McDuffie County is currently blocked due to an accident.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, that accident happened at mile marker 175 near state road 150 and Cobbham Road.

No word on any injuries associated with the crash.

GDOT officials expect to have the accident cleared by 11 a.m.

