Citadel embraces shot at No. 1 Clemson in revamped schedule

(AP) - Citadel coach Brent Thompson says the South Carolina military college waited for its opportunity to get on Clemson’s revamped schedule and pounced.

He hopes the Bulldogs of the FCS take the same approach and be ready to strike when facing the country’s top-ranked team in the Tigers.

Clemson plays its lone nonconference game in the pandemic-altered season when it faces Citadel in its home opener.

Clemson is a six-touchdown favorite to win its 35th straight game against FCS opponents.

The wildcard could be Citadel’s option offense, which has notched victories over Power Five opponents Georgia Tech and South Carolina the past five years.

