Chicago woman sentenced to federal prison for opening credit accounts with stolen information from Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chicago woman has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing information from Savannah residents to open credit accounts.

Ayondela Moore, 46, of Chicago, was sentenced to 60 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank, mail, and wire fraud, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

She will be required to pay $68,558.91 in restitution to her victims, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents and testimony, Moore was a serial con artist who admitted to fraudulently obtaining debit and credit cards in the names of at least three Savannah residents and a Savannah business, and using those accounts to make purchases that included a roundtrip flight to Jamaica, flights for family members from Atlanta to Chicago, purchases at an amusement park, and multiple purchases of gift cards and merchandise at retail stores. She also used a Savannah resident’s bank account to pay for car insurance on Moore’s Mercedes-Benz SUV.

This investigation began with a report by one of the victims to the Savannah Office of the U.S. Secret Service. Victims of identity theft are encouraged to reach out to the Secret Service so that the perpetrators can be investigated and prosecuted.

