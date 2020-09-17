Car rams into front entrance of Twin Peaks restaurant

Advertisement

Dispatch confirms a car ran into the front entrance of Twin Peaks restaurant in Augusta.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dispatch confirms a car ran into the front entrance of Twin Peaks restaurant in Augusta around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Video from a News 12 viewer shows the front door was shattered. WARNING: This video is a raw footage video. It contains expletives. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to deputies, the driver struck two parked cars, struck the building and left the scene. He was later found at the Salvation Army parking lot on Wrightsboro Road.

Deputies say the driver has been arrested for DUI and other charges.

No injuries have been reported out of this incident.

We will provide updates as they develop.

