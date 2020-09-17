Advertisement

Authorities are seeking this suspect in Monetta shooting that injured 1

Daniel Timothy Harris
Daniel Timothy Harris(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday released more details about a Monetta shooting and identified a suspect in the crime that injured one person.

Dispatchers got a report around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday that a young woman had been shot in the head and was at a Dollar General store at 5480 Columbia Highway. Before first responders got there, she got a ride to a Lexington County hospital.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it’s seeking any information that would lead to the arrest of suspect Daniel Timothy Harris, 18, of Monetta.

The agency said the shooting occurred around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Old Shoals Road.

Witnesses told investigators that Harris and two other shooters armed with rifles and a handgun fired multiple rounds into a Mercury sport utility vehicle traveling on Old Shoals Road and occupied by two female victims.

The victims drove to the Dollar General, where they got into relative’s vehicle and were taken to the hospital to get treatment for one of the victims.

MORE | Vehicle slams into Twin Peaks restaurant — and it’s not the first time

Investigators have linked the shooting to a disturbance and altercation from the previous day that involved the injured victim and Harris, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Harris is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging firearm into a vehicle, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Harris should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities reported.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harris or information on the other two suspects is urged to contact the sheriff’s agency at 803-648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

String of shootings shakes CSRA

It was the second local shooting of the day on Wednesday, the third within two days in the Aiken County area, and part of a flare-up of violence:

