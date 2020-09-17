Augusta’s newest attraction is set to bring the sky high thrills

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Obstacle courses, jump houses, and laser tag -- we’re getting our first look inside Augusta’s new Urban Air Adventure park that’s opening this weekend.

The venue is at the Augusta Exchange right next to Michaels. The center will be opening in phases to make sure they’re doing it safely.

“There is nothing else like here,” Urban Air owner Billy Gilbert said.

Gilbert says even though we are living in unique times, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun.

“Get out from away from the TV, get out of the house,” Gilbert said. “I know people have been cooped up for so long because of COVID.”

He says there are many attractions -- things like laser tag, obstacle courses, and bumper carts

They even have a new ride called the Sky Rider -- where you first start off running before you take off into flight.

“This is an outlet for everybody to come and just enjoy themselves,” Gilbert said.

They will start by doing a slow phase opening by only allowing first responders and essential workers on Friday.

Gilbert says it’s all in efforts of ironing out the kinks in preparation for the big day.

“Grand opening is pretty crazy,” Gilbert said.

The normal capacity inside the facility is 573, but they’re only allowing 143 people inside per hour to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We will be doing temperature checks right when they walk through,” Gilbert said. “No one will be allowed inside without a temperature check.”

Gilbert says all staff will be wearing masks and sanitation will always remain a priority.

“Be ready to have a great time,” Gilbert said.

Friday will be first responder night, so all front-line workers and their families are invited to come.

Urban Air will open to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

