As heavier rain rolls into CSRA, some hunker down, while others go where help is needed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Hurricane Sally walloped the Gulf Coast, the now-downgraded storm is moving through the CSRA this morning, and while some local residents are preparing at home, others are heading to storm-stricken areas.

Georgia isn’t in the red zone, but a significant amount of rain is expected from the storm that’s now rated as a tropical depression.

After light overnight precipitation, bands of heavier rain have swept through the region this morning. More is likely here through at least this afternoon.

What’s happened here

A power outage was reported this morning in Augusta in the area of Walton Way and Highland Avenue.

There were reports of trees and branches falling into roadways and fender-bender crashes at multiple locations this morning around Augusta.

Tree branches were blocking the right lane of Robinson Church Road in Taliaferro County.

In Jefferson County, flooding was reported on Charlie Road, affecting all lanes, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

What’s the forecast?

Steady rain is expected through tonight and most of the day as Sally moves through the region. Flash-flood watches are in effect for most of the CSRA through 8 a.m. Friday. Three to 6 inches of rain are possible across the CSRA through early Friday and isolated areas are expected to receive more than 7 inches. Severe weather is also possible during the day Thursday.

The local response

In Augusta, officials are focusing on the canal and the damage it could cause if the water gets too high. City officials are lowering the level and trying to limit the amount of water flowing into the canal.

Other local residents are offering help where it’s needed in areas that have already felt the effects of the storm.

While some may be helping virtually by making sure supplies get where they need to go, others are packing up and driving down to the Gulf Coast.

The Red Cross says there are volunteers already in Florida ready to help where needed.

Susan Everitt, executive director of the Red Cross in Augusta, says 58 Georgia volunteers have been deployed to 12 different disasters, either virtually or in person.

Everitt says she keeps her gear packed and ready to go, but for now, she and others chose to stay here in Georgia in case we get more rain than expected.

“We did get the clear that there won’t be much impact from Sally statewide,” she said, but “it is incredibly fulfilling to go and be able to help people on some of their worst days.”

Mark Crump just got back from Lake Charles, La., which suffered the effects of Hurricane Laura recently.

He said he saw “houses flipped on their sides, roofs completely destroyed.”

“If you’d look at a neighborhood, after a while, it just became a sea of blue tarps,” he said.

He said there was black mold everywhere.

“We had to wear respirators; you couldn’t breathe in all that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Georgia Power says it’s ready to respond after receiving requests for assistance from sister company Alabama Power. Georgia Power says crews and support teams will travel to impacted areas as weather permits, while the company continues monitoring the changing weather conditions and adjusts plans and responses as needed. The company also offered help when Hurricane Laura struck the Gulf region late last month.

Elsewhere

Moving at just 3 mph, or about as fast as a person can walk, the storm made landfall at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday close to Gulf Shores, Ala. It accelerated to a light jog as it battered the Pensacola and Mobile, Alabama, metropolitan areas encompassing nearly 1 million people.

As Sally continues to move slowly, forecasters officials expect storm surges as high as 7 feet in parts of the Southeast.

Here’s a look at the situation:

Charleston, S.C: People are preparing for the storm by sandbagging in an attempt to protect their businesses and homes from rising waters.

Florida Panhandle: The region was battered by the storm, which was so strong in Pensacola, it knocked a barge loose that smashed into a bridge, knocking out part of it. Then a construction crane mounted on the barge fell on the bridge. At least 377 people were rescued from flooded areas.

Atlanta: As Sally moved through the area, a tree fell on top of two home, trapping three people, one of whom died. Officials say one person was able to escape and another was rescued by firefighters.

Orange Beach, Ala.: The wind blew out the walls in one corner of a condominium building, exposing at least five floors. At least 50 people were rescued from flooded homes and taken to shelters, Mayor Tony Kennon said. At least one person died.

How you can prepare

Georgia Power and other experts came up with these tips storm tips:

Before a storm: Know your risks of flooding or storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane-strength winds. Check your emergency kit, unplug major appliances and charge cellphones in case you lose power. Make sure you have insurance policy numbers stored in your phone. If you’re planning to evacuate, assume you’re going to be away from your home longer than you expected.

During a storm: Take safe shelter inside a sturdy building away from windows and doors. Avoid contact with conductors of electricity – appliances, metal objects and water.

After a storm: Never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line. Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris, downed trees or standing water as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage or submerged in water or mud.

