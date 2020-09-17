Advertisement

Stafford County, Va. girl found safe, abductor taken into custody

Selena Fernandez was abducted Wednesday out of Stafford County, Virginia.
Selena Fernandez was abducted Wednesday out of Stafford County, Virginia.(VSP)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police said an AMBER Alert has been canceled after 17-year-old Selena Fernandez was located safely. Her abductor has been taken into custody.

EARLIER: The Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for an abduction that happened Wednesday.

17-year-old Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was last seen around 10 p.m. at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Selena is a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Her hair may be in braids.

Selena is believed to have been abducted by Rodney Richards, a Black man with short, dread-locked black hair and brown eyes, who is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, dark-wash jeans and white athletic shoes.

According to VSP, Richards made threats of using a firearm to "shoot up" the business where the abduction occurred.
According to VSP, Richards made threats of using a firearm to "shoot up" the business where the abduction occurred.(VSP)

According to VSP, Richards made threats of using a firearm to “shoot up” the business where the abduction occurred. He has been stopped in Stafford County in the last month with pistol ammunition in possession.

Richards was last seen driving a four-door Honda sedan.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 1-540-658-4400 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

