Advertisement

Aiken County schools join in on USDA free meal deal for students

With help from the USDA food program, Aiken County is able to provide meals to students at no-cost during the school year.
With help from the USDA food program, Aiken County is able to provide meals to students at no-cost during the school year.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Aiken County Public School district students now have access to one breakfast and one lunch daily, at no cost.

This applies whether the student is participating in the Hybrid Model of instruction or Aiken Innovate, and lasts through December 31, 2020, or sooner if USDA funds are depleted.

Meal fees paid or applied since September 1 will be credited to a student’s account or will be refunded upon the parent’s request. Meals will continue to be pre-ordered using the existing online order links available on the School Food Service home page.

HOW THE MEAL ORDERING PROCESS WORKS:

Hybrid Model (Blue and Red cohorts)

  • Students attending schools under the hybrid model (two days per week) may receive three days' meals.
  • Blue Cohort (Monday/Tuesday):  Students will receive meals at dismissal time on Tuesday afternoon.  Options include three (3) breakfasts, (3) lunches, or both.
  • Red Cohort (Wednesday/Thursday):  Students will receive meals at dismissal time on Thursday afternoon.  Options are the same as above.

The deadline for ordering meals is 12:00 p.m. (noon) on the day prior to pick up. Orders for blue cohort students must be placed by noon on Mondays. Orders for red cohort students must be placed by noon on Wednesdays.

Orders do not automatically renew from week-to-week. Families will want to place their order each week.

AIKEN iNNOVATE (Virtual model)

  • Students attending virtually will have the “grab & go” option to pick up a meal package each school day.  Families can order meals for the upcoming week by visiting the following LINK each week.
  • Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday: Meal options include one (1) breakfast, one (1) lunch, or both.
  • Thursday: Meal options include two (2) breakfasts, two (2) lunches, or both.  The second day’s meal accounts for Friday’s meals.
  • Pickup times will be 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. daily. Pickup times may be adjusted, with sufficient notice, if necessary.

Meals for Aiken Innovate students must be picked up at each student’s home school.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Virtual learning can be a struggle for parents, students and teachers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
The virus isn’t the only challenge for schools, technology has been a problem too.

Back To School

Buses to bring Wi-Fi connections to Richmond County students

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
With more than half of students fully learning from home in Richmond County, the school district is working to bring kids better internet access. And they’re using buses to do it.

Back To School

USDA program lifts burden of school meals for Columbia County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
It was the first-day parents in Columbia County could get free school meals for their kids while they learn from home. While it’s a huge help financially for families, it’s also a help for the schools.

News

USC Aiken drops entrance exam requirement for 2021

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
|
By Staff
USC Aiken applicants are encouraged to submit ACT and/or SAT scores if possible, but anyone who chooses not to submit them will not be penalized.

Latest News

News

After months of debate, education bills likely dead in South Carolina

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina lawmakers return to the Statehouse for a super sized two-week special session.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 slithers through university campuses in 2-state region

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT
|
By William Rioux
Since opening their campuses, the largest universities in the two-state are seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases. But school leaders are prepared to mitigate the spread.

News

Students return to school today in Jefferson, Glascock counties

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:24 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Students are returning to the classroom today in two local Georgia school districts where campuses were closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic and then summer break.

Back To School

Aiken County votes ‘to get a clearer picture’ on opening in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Kennedi Harris
South Carolina’s governor wants students back in the classroom sooner than later, but school leaders in Aiken County say, they need more time and more data.

Back To School

Aiken County school committee votes to delay face-to-face start date

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
The Back-to-school advisory committee has voted to delay the start date for elementary schools to start face-to-face instruction.

Back To School

CSRA districts continue to report COVID-19 cases in school

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Multiple school districts across the CSRA are keeping parents and students updated about the number of positive COVID-19 cases affecting their campuses.