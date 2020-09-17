Aiken County schools join in on USDA free meal deal for students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - All Aiken County Public School district students now have access to one breakfast and one lunch daily, at no cost.

This applies whether the student is participating in the Hybrid Model of instruction or Aiken Innovate, and lasts through December 31, 2020, or sooner if USDA funds are depleted.

Meal fees paid or applied since September 1 will be credited to a student’s account or will be refunded upon the parent’s request. Meals will continue to be pre-ordered using the existing online order links available on the School Food Service home page.

HOW THE MEAL ORDERING PROCESS WORKS:

Hybrid Model (Blue and Red cohorts)

Students attending schools under the hybrid model (two days per week) may receive three days' meals.

Blue Cohort (Monday/Tuesday): Students will receive meals at dismissal time on Tuesday afternoon. Options include three (3) breakfasts, (3) lunches, or both.

Red Cohort (Wednesday/Thursday): Students will receive meals at dismissal time on Thursday afternoon. Options are the same as above.

The deadline for ordering meals is 12:00 p.m. (noon) on the day prior to pick up. Orders for blue cohort students must be placed by noon on Mondays. Orders for red cohort students must be placed by noon on Wednesdays.

Orders do not automatically renew from week-to-week. Families will want to place their order each week.

AIKEN iNNOVATE (Virtual model)

Students attending virtually will have the “grab & go” option to pick up a meal package each school day. Families can order meals for the upcoming week by visiting the following LINK each week.

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday: Meal options include one (1) breakfast, one (1) lunch, or both.

Thursday: Meal options include two (2) breakfasts, two (2) lunches, or both. The second day’s meal accounts for Friday’s meals.

Pickup times will be 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. daily. Pickup times may be adjusted, with sufficient notice, if necessary.

Meals for Aiken Innovate students must be picked up at each student’s home school.

