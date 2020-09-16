Advertisement

UGA, Georgia Tech bar football fans from tailgating

Football and coronavirus
Football and coronavirus
By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and social distancing, two Georgia universities are restricting tailgating this football season.

The University of Georgia says it will not be allowing fans to tailgate at home games this year. Fans will be allowed to gather with family members in the parking lot ahead of games, but coolers, grills and chairs are banned.

Georgia Tech says it will also be scrapping tailgating for its home opener against Central Florida.

