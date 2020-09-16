Two suspects wanted in fraudulent mower theft

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for man and a woman that were involved in the theft of two Zero Turn Hustler Mowers from a Rental Quip in Evans.

According to the Columba County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30 and August 6, the two suspects arrived at Rental Quip in Evans, Ga and picked up two Hustler Zero Turn Mowers which had been purchased over the phone using stolen credit cards.

The following ZERO TURN MOWERS were purchased with the fraudulent credit cards:

Hustler Raport SD 42″ Valued at $4,300.00

Hustler Fastrak 48″ Valued at $6,500.00

The suspects arrived in Black Dodge 4 door pickup truck (unknown plate) hauling a Gray painted single axle enclosed trailer with drop down rear gate. Photos of the vehicle are below.

If you have any information or can help identify the suspects, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at Phone at (706) 541-2800.

