Advertisement

Two suspects wanted in fraudulent mower theft

Deputies are looking for man and a woman that were involved in the theft of two Zero Turn Hustler Mowers from a Rental Quip in Evans.
Deputies are looking for man and a woman that were involved in the theft of two Zero Turn Hustler Mowers from a Rental Quip in Evans.((Source: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for man and a woman that were involved in the theft of two Zero Turn Hustler Mowers from a Rental Quip in Evans.

According to the Columba County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30 and August 6, the two suspects arrived at Rental Quip in Evans, Ga and picked up two Hustler Zero Turn Mowers which had been purchased over the phone using stolen credit cards.

The following ZERO TURN MOWERS were purchased with the fraudulent credit cards:

Hustler Raport SD 42″ Valued at $4,300.00

Hustler Fastrak 48″ Valued at $6,500.00

The suspects arrived in Black Dodge 4 door pickup truck (unknown plate) hauling a Gray painted single axle enclosed trailer with drop down rear gate. Photos of the vehicle are below.

The suspects arrived in Black Dodge 4 door pickup truck (unknown plate).
The suspects arrived in Black Dodge 4 door pickup truck (unknown plate).((Source: The Columbia County Sheriff's Office))

If you have any information or can help identify the suspects, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at Phone at (706) 541-2800.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Cross crews ready to go to Sally-stricken Gulf Coast

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
Streets and buildings are flooded in Gulf Shores, Alabama after Hurricane Sally rolls through overnight.

Crime

Deputies: thief made off with cash and a bottle of Coke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man who broke into vending machines at an Orangeburg business.

News

Suspect arrested in Graniteville double murder case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Investigators have identified and charged a man in connection with a double murder in Graniteville.

News

South Carolina courts to reopen with pandemic adjustments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
South Carolina’s top jurist now says courts may resume in-person operations with considerations for trying to contain COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Boil advisory issued for some water customers in Aiken County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Certain Bath Water and Sewer District customers are under an advisory to boil their water before consuming it.

News

Mayor: Now’s not the time to take foot off the gas in COVID-19 progress

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis' office says the mayor will be holding a press briefing on Wednesday.

News

Warrant: Man withheld food, medication from 87-year-old Blythe woman found dead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An arrest has been made in connection with the “suspicious” death of an 87-year-old woman in Blythe.

News

Road rage blamed as authorities name suspect in Tuesday’s Aiken shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities released the name of the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in Aiken, which was apparently the result of road rage.

News

FOUND: 56-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman safely located

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 56-year-old Richmond County woman considered “at-risk” by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has gone missing.

News

Chick-fil-A testing out Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich in N.C., S.C.

Updated: 6 hours ago
Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new chicken sandwich at select restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina.