Two South Carolinians help out West with wildfire response

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two South Carolina residents traveled to the west coast to help communities battling wildfires.

Marcia Bergtholdt, who lives in Edgefield County, and Bryon Hurt, of Columbia, South Carolina, were among the 36 volunteers from across South Carolina deployed to the Gulf in support of Hurricane Laura Recovery and out West in response to the wildfires.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.