Advertisement

Two South Carolinians help out West with wildfire response

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two South Carolina residents traveled to the west coast to help communities battling wildfires.

Marcia Bergtholdt, who lives in Edgefield County, and Bryon Hurt, of Columbia, South Carolina, were among the 36 volunteers from across South Carolina deployed to the Gulf in support of Hurricane Laura Recovery and out West in response to the wildfires.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USC Aiken responds to coach’s comments on Black Lives Matter social post

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The University of South Carolina at Aiken is taking action after learning of the comments that head baseball coach Kenny Thomas made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Augusta Fire chief allegations sparks legal talk amongst commissioners

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James responds to recent allegations about discrimination and malpractice. The ongoing concerns within the department led to a long legal meeting for commissioners today.

News

Augusta Commision ‘working to mitigate’ rec. department loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Nearly $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Augusta Recreation Department and leaders say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

News

City of Augusta aims to further improve ADA compliance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Sometimes the very make up of our city can complicate the way people with disabilities get around.

Latest News

News

Red Cross volunteer helps wildfire evacuees

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bridge work ramps up at the GA-SC border

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brady Trapnell
If you drive over the state line on Interstate 20, you might have noticed construction work is picking up on the bridge over to exit 1.

Regional

Community waits for answer on Aiken County animal control

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
New rules over animals and pets are getting another look today in Aiken County as a council committee meets to discuss the county’s animal control ordinance.

News

Students remember Jessye Norman on her birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Talks continue over Aiken County animal ordiance

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Augusta Commission meets on Sept. 15

Updated: 4 hours ago