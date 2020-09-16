Richard Sherman placed or IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman will miss at least the next three games after injuring his calf in the season opener.

A person familiar with the injury says Sherman will be placed on injured reserve and won’t be eligible to return until after missing the next three weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made an announcement.

Sherman is the latest key player on the defending NFC champions to be hampered by an injury so far this season.

