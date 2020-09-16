Road rage blamed as authorities name suspect in Tuesday’s Aiken shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in Aiken, which authorities believe was the result of road rage.
A male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at a Circle K at 1011 E. Pine Log Road in an incident that was reported around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
Another male believed to have been involved in the incident was found at the scene and detained, law enforcement officials said. His name was not released.
That male was identified Wednesday as Joseph Ryan Cincotta, 33, of Aiken, who is being held in Aiken County jail on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.
The shooting is believed to have been the result of a dispute between two motorists, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday.
Tuesday’s shooting was the first of three reported over the course of two days in the Aiken County area and part of a wave of similar incidents that’s been sweeping the CSRA in the past few days:
- Dispatchers got a report around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday that a victim had been shot in the face was at a Dollar General store at 5480 Columbia Highway in Monetta.
- A man was shot in the arm in a drive-by incident around 4 a.m. Wednesday at 517 Barnwell Ave. NE in the city of Aiken.
- A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday double homicide in Graniteville followed by a pursuit and shoot-out with law enforcement officers. The suspect was identified Tuesday as Pete Finch, 49.
- Two suspects have been arrested as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigates three shootings that have occurred in Wilkes County in the past week.
- A convenience store shooting in Warrenton has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man after a GBI investigation.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.