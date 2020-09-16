Road rage blamed as authorities name suspect in Tuesday’s Aiken shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in Aiken, which authorities believe was the result of road rage.

A male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at a Circle K at 1011 E. Pine Log Road in an incident that was reported around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Joseph Ryan Cincotta layered over a photo of the crime scene. (WRDW)

Another male believed to have been involved in the incident was found at the scene and detained, law enforcement officials said. His name was not released.

That male was identified Wednesday as Joseph Ryan Cincotta, 33, of Aiken, who is being held in Aiken County jail on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

The shooting is believed to have been the result of a dispute between two motorists, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday.

Tuesday’s shooting was the first of three reported over the course of two days in the Aiken County area and part of a wave of similar incidents that’s been sweeping the CSRA in the past few days:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.