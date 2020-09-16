Advertisement

Road rage blamed as authorities name suspect in Tuesday’s Aiken shooting

By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released the name of the suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in Aiken, which authorities believe was the result of road rage.

A male suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at a Circle K at 1011 E. Pine Log Road in an incident that was reported around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Joseph Ryan Cincotta layered over a photo of the crime scene.
Joseph Ryan Cincotta layered over a photo of the crime scene.(WRDW)

Another male believed to have been involved in the incident was found at the scene and detained, law enforcement officials said. His name was not released.

That male was identified Wednesday as Joseph Ryan Cincotta, 33, of Aiken, who is being held in Aiken County jail on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.

The shooting is believed to have been the result of a dispute between two motorists, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday.

Tuesday’s shooting was the first of three reported over the course of two days in the Aiken County area and part of a wave of similar incidents that’s been sweeping the CSRA in the past few days:

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boil advisory issued for some water customers in Aiken County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Certain Bath Water and Sewer District customers are under an advisory to boil their water before consuming it.

News

Augusta mayor to hold 2 p.m. news conference

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis' office says the mayor will be holding a press briefing on Wednesday.

News

Arrest made in death of 87-year-old woman in Blythe

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An arrest has been made in connection with the “suspicious” death of an 87-year-old woman in Blythe.

News

FOUND: 56-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman safely located

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 56-year-old Richmond County woman considered “at-risk” by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has gone missing.

Latest News

News

Chick-fil-A testing out Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich in N.C., S.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new chicken sandwich at select restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina.

News

Wave of violence continues with new shooting reported in Aiken County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
A reported shooting is the second local one of the day, the third within two days in the Aiken County area, and the latest in a flare-up of violence across the CSRA.

News

About 100 anti-mask protesters meet at SC State House for rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday morning, about 100 people protested at the South Carolina State House grounds calling for lawmakers to “fully” open up South Carolina.

News

Grand jury proceedings set to resume in October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Grand jury summons may soon be sent with a letter indicating the practices that will be used to ensure the safety of grand jurors.

Coronavirus

UGA, Georgia Tech bar football fans from tailgating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and social distancing, two Georgia universities are restricting tailgating this football season.

News

How AU is using antibodies to 'block the front door’ for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The coronavirus uses its familiar spikes to stick to cells and infect a victim. But Augusta University Health is using a new antibody drug to keep it at bay.