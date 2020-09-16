Suspect arrested in Graniteville double murder case

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators have identified and charged a man in connection with a double murder in Graniteville.

Pete Finch, 49, is being held at the Richmond County Detention Center to await extradition back to Aiken County where he will face two charges of murder.

Finch is charged in the deaths of 43-year-old Lacy Boyd and her 51-year-old boyfriend, who has not yet been identified.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance that occurred at the home earlier. Finch was identified as a suspect by several witnesses.

Finch was spotted several hours later in a Ford F350 by a deputy on East Pine Log Road near Whiskey Road. When the deputy signaled the vehicle to stop, using his emergency lights, the suspect fled. The vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect got his truck stuck on the shoulder of the road at East Pine Log Road and Northwood Road.

Finch, investigators said, fired multiple rounds at several deputies, but those deputies returned fire. Finch was struck at least twice and taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.

Finch was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

