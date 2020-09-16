Advertisement

Richmond County school closes due to COVID-19 absences

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County’s Spirit Creek Middle School is closed for the next two weeks due to “COVID-19 related absences."

The news came from the Richmond County School System, who said they had a plan in place when a school had too many students impacted by COVID-19 to remain open safely.

Richmond County officials say one student at the school has a current positive test and 11 more have been told to self-isolate. No employees at the school have had a positive test, but six are now self-isolating.

As a result, Spirit Creek will be closed to face-to-face instructions until Oct. 2, 2020

Parents were notified Wednesday.

