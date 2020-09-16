Advertisement

Red Cross crews ready to go to Sally-stricken Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Ala.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores, Ala.(Source: NHC)
By Brady Trapnell
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Streets and buildings are flooded in Gulf Shores, Alabama after Hurricane Sally rolls through overnight.

It’s so bad, many have been called to help out there on the coast while others prepare here.

Rains from the outer bands of Sally have already started to fall in Augusta, but the city is already getting the canal ready for significant rainfall over the next couple days.

As the rain arrives in the CSRA, the Red Cross is heading to the Gulf Coast.

The Red Cross is making its way to the gulf coast.

“I am making sure all my Red Cross gear is washed. That my backpack is ready,” Susan Everitt with the Augusta Red Cross said.

Everitt says there are volunteers on their way to Florida already. Some are even helping virtually, making sure supplies get where they need to go. Many are staying close by in case of flooding.

“We always reserve enough to make sure that georgia is also taken care of,” Everitt said.

Meanwhile-- crews are still cleaning up after Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

“In the absence of any films going on now, we just thought we could go down there and do something good,” Mark Crump said.

Crump, who works in the film industry, just got back from two weeks in Lake Charles. He and a few others from the Augusta area got hired by a cleanup crew.

“Black mold was everywhere. We had to wear respirators just you couldn’t breathe in some of those at all,” Crump said.

Crump says he may go back to the coast to help. With Sally’s rain on its way, Augusta utilities officials plan to limit the amount of water flowing into the canal. The Red Cross is hoping for the best.

“So as of this morning, we did get the all clear that there won’t be much impact from Hurricane Sally statewide,” Everitt said.

Augusta Utilities says they do expectant significant rain, and they are lowering the water level of the canal to prepare.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

