No. 1 Clemson building depth with highly touted newcomers

(AP) - College football teams are always seeking to develop depth on rosters and No. 1 Clemson is no different.

It wasn’t hard for the Tigers to do in their opener as highly regarded prospects in defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei all saw significant playing time in a 37-13 victory at Wake Forest.

Bresee and Murphy were among the top defensive college prospects in last year’s recruiting class.

Uiagalelei is projected to be the next talented Clemson signal caller biding his time. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said quality depth is especially critical this season with all the roster unknowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

