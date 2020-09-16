Advertisement

MISSING: 56-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman not seen in two days

A 56-year-old Richmond County woman considered “at-risk” by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has gone missing.
A 56-year-old Richmond County woman considered “at-risk” by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has gone missing.(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 56-year-old Richmond County woman considered “at-risk” by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has gone missing.

The sheriff’s office says Dora Hampton was last spotted at 5 a.m. Monday morning walking on Telfair Street.

Hampton possibly suffers from schizophrenia and may be mentally delayed. Hampton was last seen wearing navy colored jogging pants and a navy colored top with a flowery undershirt. Hampton is known to frequent the Harrisburg neighborhood and is usually observed walking on foot.

Any information concerning this Missing Person, please contact Investigator Lucas Heise at 706-821-1026 or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chick-fil-A testing out Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich in N.C., S.C.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new chicken sandwich at select restaurants in North Carolina and South Carolina.

News

No victim found after shooting reported in Aiken County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A wave of violence continued today in the CSRA, with the second report of a shooting within one day in the Aiken County area.

News

About 100 anti-mask protesters meet at SC State House for rally

Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday morning, about 100 people protested at the South Carolina State House grounds calling for lawmakers to “fully” open up South Carolina.

News

Grand jury proceedings set to resume in October

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Grand jury summons may soon be sent with a letter indicating the practices that will be used to ensure the safety of grand jurors.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UGA, Georgia Tech bar football fans from tailgating

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and social distancing, two Georgia universities are restricting tailgating this football season.

News

How AU is using antibodies to 'block the front door’ for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The coronavirus uses its familiar spikes to stick to cells and infect a victim. But Augusta University Health is using a new antibody drug to keep it at bay.

News

Man injured in Aiken’s second shooting in 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
For the second morning in a row, a shooting was reported in Aiken.

News

When phone was missing, a monkey was taking selfies with it

Updated: 3 hours ago
It may seem like something out of a "Hangover" movie, but this really happened.

News

Here’s what it will take for Ga. nursing homes to allow visitation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
People who live in Georgia long-term care facilities may soon be allowed to engage in certain activities, including visitations.

News

COVID-19 brings a call for absentee ballots, and South Carolina might have an answer

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
South Carolina as state lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to expand absentee voting in the state -- one the governor says he’ll sign.