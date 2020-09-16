MISSING: 56-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman not seen in two days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 56-year-old Richmond County woman considered “at-risk” by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has gone missing.

The sheriff’s office says Dora Hampton was last spotted at 5 a.m. Monday morning walking on Telfair Street.

Hampton possibly suffers from schizophrenia and may be mentally delayed. Hampton was last seen wearing navy colored jogging pants and a navy colored top with a flowery undershirt. Hampton is known to frequent the Harrisburg neighborhood and is usually observed walking on foot.

Any information concerning this Missing Person, please contact Investigator Lucas Heise at 706-821-1026 or any on-duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

