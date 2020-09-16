Advertisement

How to spot post-disaster scams

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From the devastating wildfires ravaging the West, to the aftermath of hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, a lot of people are in need.

But scammers don’t stop when times are hard. If you’re a natural disaster victim, the Federal Trade Commission says to be skeptical of anyone promising immediate clean-up and debris removal.

Before you pay, check them out. Ask for IDs, licenses and proof of insurance, and get promises in writing.

Know that the Federal Emergency Management Agency doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for federal funds, that’s probably a scam.

Never make a final payment until the work is done and you’re satisfied.

Whether you’re going through a disaster or wanting to help those who have, never pay or donate money by wire transfer, gift card or in cash.

You can also avoid charity scams by doing your research. When you consider giving to a specific organization, search its name along with words like “complaint,” “review” or “scam.”

Keep scammers' tricks in mind, and don’t be rushed into making a donation. If you see any red flags, or if you’re not sure about how a charity will use your donation, consider giving to a different organization.

There are also several organizations the Federal Trade Commission says will help you research charities, including the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet.

National

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference changed course Wednesday.

National

Minnesota fans cheer return of Big Ten football

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Gopher fans react to Big 10 football coming back.

News

Suspect arrested in Graniteville double murder case

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Investigators have identified and charged a man in connection with a double murder in Graniteville.

National

Federal Reserve sees rates near zero at least through 2023

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fed’s benchmark interest rate influences borrowing costs for homebuyers, credit card users, and businesses.

Latest News

National

US charges 5 Chinese citizens in global hacking campaign

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and elsewhere.

National

Party leaders preview swing state campaign events

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National

Sally downgraded to a tropical storm; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

National

Hurricane Sally: Flooded roads and howling wind in Pensacola Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hurricane Sally brought strong wind, storm surge and rain to the Florida Panhandle.

National Politics

Federal health official takes leave of absence amid furor over coronavirus response meddling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”