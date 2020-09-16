Advertisement

How AU is using antibodies to 'block the front door’ for coronavirus

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Medical Center is working on a new drug that gets antibodies to fight COVID-19.

The antibodies will not eliminate the virus but could prevent it from spreading.

According to AU Health infectious disease expert Dr. Jose Vazquez, antibodies could be a new treatment for people with active coronavirus infections.

“They are called neutralizing antibodies. What they do is they neutralize the virus,” Vazquez said.

He says the coronavirus has spikes called S proteins that attach to our bodies using ACE 2 receptors.

MORE | Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

“This protein bulge sticks to the receptor, but that’s how it gets into the body,” he said.

He says from there, replication begins.

But the new treatment gives patients antibodies against the virus, blocking the attachment between the virus and the receptor.

“If we block this, then the virus can’t get into the tissue, and if the virus can’t get into the tissue, it dies,” he said.

Two people have already enrolled for the treatment, and they have seen positive results.

“One has already gone home and the other one is still in the hospital but improving gradually,” Vazquez said.

For the next couple of months, AU Health will be enrolling as many patients as possible and following up to check results.

He says the hope is that this treatment will expand for people who are not sick enough to be in the hospital -- preventing more severe infections and lowering hospitalizations.

“If we can block the front door and make it go somewhere else, then not that many viruses gain access into our body,” he said.

“Diminishing severity of outpatient COVID is going to be the key to salvaging our health care.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man injured in Aiken’s second shooting in 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
For the second morning in a row, a shooting was reported in Aiken.

News

When phone was missing, a monkey was taking selfies with it

Updated: 2 hours ago
It may seem like something out of a "Hangover" movie, but this really happened.

News

Here’s what it will take for Ga. nursing homes to allow visitation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
People who live in Georgia long-term care facilities may soon be allowed to engage in certain activities, including visitations.

News

COVID-19 brings a call for absentee ballots, and South Carolina might have an answer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
South Carolina as state lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to expand absentee voting in the state -- one the governor says he’ll sign.

Latest News

News

In-person or by mail: voters decide

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Calls for investigation into Rec Department theft

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

54-year-old man missing in Burke County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the community to find Sammy Young.

News

USC Aiken responds to coach’s comments on Black Lives Matter social post

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The University of South Carolina at Aiken is taking action after learning of the comments that head baseball coach Kenny Thomas made about the Black Lives Matter movement.

News

Augusta fire chief allegations sparks legal talk among commissioners

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Augusta Fire Chief Chris James responds to recent allegations about discrimination and malpractice. The ongoing concerns within the department led to a long legal meeting for commissioners today.

News

Augusta officials grapple with Recreation Department thefts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ciara Cummings
Nearly $30,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the Augusta Recreation Department and leaders say it’s just the tip of the iceberg.