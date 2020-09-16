Advertisement

Grand jury proceedings set to resume in October

By Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local grand jury proceedings, which have been on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, will resume next month.

Here’s the resumption schedule as approved by Augusta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Chief Judge Carl C. Brown Jr.:

  • Richmond County – Oct. 20
  • Columbia County – Oct. 21
  • Burke County – Oct. 26

Grand jury summons may be sent with a letter indicating the practices that will be used to ensure the safety of grand jurors.

The measures will include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for required use of personal protective equipment, social distancing and sanitization.

District Attorney Natalie Paine has been encouraged to utilize multiple panels of grand jurors to further ensure the health, safety and welfare of grand jurors, witnesses, employees and the public.

